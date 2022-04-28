Patrick Gallo And Dan Fogler On Making The Offer, Memories Of The Godfather And More - Exclusive Interview

In March of 1972, Paramount Pictures released one of the greatest films of all time, "The Godfather." Based on the best-selling novel by Mario Puzo and directed by Francis Ford Coppola, the epic Mafia drama follows the Corleone crime family as its patriarch, Vito (Marlon Brando), passes the torch to his son Michael (Al Pacino), who is initially not involved in the family business but ends up becoming the most ruthless crime boss of all.

Coppola's masterpiece is the stuff of Hollywood mythology. The studio, owned at the time by Gulf and Western magnate Charles Bludhorn and run by legendary producer Robert Evans, famously battled Coppola over the casting of Brando and Pacino, staying faithful to the novel's setting, and even its runtime, with a coterie of execs and crew members plotting to get Coppola fired at one point.

The production also grappled with the real-life Mafia, which threatened to shut down filming in New York if certain conditions were not met. All this and more is recounted in the new Paramount+ limited series "The Offer," which tells the story mainly from the viewpoint of producer Albert Ruddy (Miles Teller). The cast also including Burn Gorman as Bludhorn, Matthew Goode as Evans, Dan Fogler as Coppola and Patrick Gallo as Puzo.

"The Offer" had its own issues along the way: original star Armie Hammer was replaced by Teller (via Deadline) in early 2021, while a COVID outbreak on set later that summer (allegedly stemming from Teller himself) shut down filming for a time. Plans to shoot at the Chateau Marmont hotel in Hollywood were also sidelined by labor issues (via Deadline) — an ironic parallel to the same tactics that the Mafia tried to use against "The Godfather."

In the end, "The Godfather" achieved the vision that Coppola and others had for it, making it truly one of the most influential films ever. "It's a miracle that it even got made," says Dan Fogler in Looper's interview with him and Patrick Gallo. "That's why ['The Offer'] is such an interesting series."