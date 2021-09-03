The Real Reason Miles Teller Caused A Shutdown On The Set Of The Offer
The upcoming Paramount+ biographical miniseries, "The Offer," will give viewers a behind the scenes look into the making of "The Godfather," the 1972 Francis Ford Coppola film that is now known as one of the most famous movies of all time. The series is based on "The Godfather" producer Al Ruddy's never before revealed experiences about his time making the film, with Ruddy himself executive producing the miniseries. It is written for the screen by Michael Tolkin and Nikki Toscano, the latter of whom is also showrunning and executive producing.
Originally, Armie Hammer was set to play Ruddy in the miniseries, but backed out earlier this year in the midst of several sexual assault allegations against him, as reported by Variety. Hammer was soon replaced by "Whiplash" star Miles Teller, who also signed on to executive produce (via Deadline).
With the new star joining the cast, production was well underway — until Teller recently caused a shutdown on the set. Here's what we know about why filming of "The Offer" is put on hold.
Teller reportedly has COVID after refusing vaccine
Earlier this week, Deadline reported that "The Offer" had halted production due to someone on set testing positive for coronavirus. A representative for Paramount Television Studios released a statement to Deadline, reading, "Out of an abundance of caution, we have temporarily halted production on The Offer due to the return of a positive coronavirus test result during routine testing. We will continue to follow all safety protocols and monitor the situation closely."
It now appears that we know which production member caught the virus. The Daily Mail has reported that the show's star Miles Teller is the one who tested positive for COVID. Further, it turns out that Teller's positive test follows a refusal to get the vaccine or even get tested for the virus before coming to the set. The Daily Mail reports that this information comes from "a senior industry source." The source continued, "Miles Teller is not vaccinated. He wouldn't even get the test. Now he's brought the virus to the set and the whole set had to shut down."
Teller's publicist reached out to The Daily Mail, stating, "Your facts are incorrect," but didn't elaborate any further to confirm whether or not Teller is vaccinated or if he was tested for the virus before coming to set. As of now, it's unclear when filming of "The Offer" will resume.