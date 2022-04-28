Mitch Pileggi Reveals Why Meeting Walker Co-Star Jared Padalecki Was One Of The Best Days Of His Life - Exclusive

Jared Padalecki is known for being a giving guy, even with his co-stars. "You wouldn't believe some of the things that he's done for me since we've been doing this. His brother did my shoulder [replacement]," Mitch Pileggi explained. "They gave me a couple of episodes off. Jared and Anna were like, 'You've got some time off. We're going to give you time off, get your shoulder fixed,'" the actor continued. "His brother replaced my shoulder, and he's one of the best surgeons I've ever encountered because he did an amazing job."

Pileggi also shared that Padalecki and his wife, Genevieve, opened their home to the cast of "Walker" during last year's "snowpocalypse" in Texas. Given that blizzards aren't a common occurrence in the area, it was a hectic time. "There were ... 15 people and five dogs, and they took us all in without a blink of [an] eye and took care of us for a week until we were able to go home, and that's what it's like on this set," Pileggi noted.

It seems that their good rapport is infectious, as he went on to say, "The atmosphere and the chemistry between us on this set [are] something I've never experienced before. There [are] no divas. There's no drama. This is the happiest set I've ever been on, and this crew is frigging outstanding. They're stellar ... I'm so blessed to be, at this point, doing this in my career. It's pretty awesome. I got nothing but good things to say about all of this."

"Walker" airs Thursday nights on The CW, with episodes streaming on the website and CW app the next day.