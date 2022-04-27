Disney Has Some Good Rogue Squadron News For Star Wars Fans

In late 2021, Disney's highly-anticipated "Rogue Squadron" movie appeared to be wasting away inside the belly of a studio space slug. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film was put on hold indefinitely due to so-called "scheduling issues" with director Patty Jenkins. Other sources quickly indicated that the problems at hand were much more severe. Indeed, Matthew Belloni of Puck News reported less than a week later that Jenkins and Lucasfilm executives were dealing with "creative differences" and were simply struggling to agree on the script.

However, "Star Wars" fans may not want to start crying over spilled Bantha Milk just yet. When we last heard about the "Rogue Squadron" film, Jenkins was still set to helm the X-Wing-filled "Star Wars" spinoff, but pre-production was being pushed from late 2021 to some indeterminate point in 2022. According to THR's story, Jenkins had been bogged down by prior commitments related to "Wonder Woman 3," as well as a "Cleopatra" project with Paramount, both of which supposedly prevented her from getting "Rogue Squadron" off the ground and running. In the time since this announcement, Jenkins has backed out of "Cleopatra" (via Variety), and "Wonder Woman 3" isn't expected to start shooting until 2023 (via Deadline).

Interestingly, as revealed after Disney's presentation at CinemaCon, these changes appear to have had a surprising effect on the expected release date of "Rogue Squadron."