Patty Jenkins' Star Wars Movie Rogue Squadron Just Hit A Major Snag

Bad news, "Star Wars" fans: The hotly-anticipated "Rogue Squadron" movie that was set to start shooting in 2022 has been frozen in carbonite, with production being put on hold indefinitely due to "scheduling issues," according to The Hollywood Reporter. "Wonder Woman 1984" director Patty Jenkins was set to helm the "Star Wars" spinoff — pre-production was supposed to start in late 2021 — but the outlet is reporting that she won't be able to start the project next year because of prior commitments.

"Rogue Squadron" will focus on the Rebel Alliance fighter pilots made famous in "Empire Strikes Back" and the "Star Wars" video game franchise of the same name. The movie was gearing up to be the next big '"Star Wars" film following the end of the Skywalker saga, with Disney first announcing a December 2023 release date at its annual Investor Day. Now, it's unclear when fans will actually get to see "Rogue Squadron" following the recent scheduling news. Additional details were offered by sources close to Lucasfilm on Monday, November 8, as to what else would be happening with the movie and why it was being delayed.