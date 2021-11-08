Patty Jenkins' Star Wars Movie Rogue Squadron Just Hit A Major Snag
Bad news, "Star Wars" fans: The hotly-anticipated "Rogue Squadron" movie that was set to start shooting in 2022 has been frozen in carbonite, with production being put on hold indefinitely due to "scheduling issues," according to The Hollywood Reporter. "Wonder Woman 1984" director Patty Jenkins was set to helm the "Star Wars" spinoff — pre-production was supposed to start in late 2021 — but the outlet is reporting that she won't be able to start the project next year because of prior commitments.
"Rogue Squadron" will focus on the Rebel Alliance fighter pilots made famous in "Empire Strikes Back" and the "Star Wars" video game franchise of the same name. The movie was gearing up to be the next big '"Star Wars" film following the end of the Skywalker saga, with Disney first announcing a December 2023 release date at its annual Investor Day. Now, it's unclear when fans will actually get to see "Rogue Squadron" following the recent scheduling news. Additional details were offered by sources close to Lucasfilm on Monday, November 8, as to what else would be happening with the movie and why it was being delayed.
Patty Jenkins is reportedly too busy to make Rogue Squadron
With "Wonder Woman 3" on the way and a Cleopatra project currently in development for Paramount, director Patty Jenkins is simply too preoccupied to start shooting "Rogue Squadron," per The Hollywood Reporter. Sources close to the production told the outlet that the filmmaking team ultimately "came to the realization that Jenkins' timetable and other commitments wouldn't mesh with the window needed to make the movie in 2022," so the entire project was put on hold.
Following Disney's initial announcement, Jenkins had vowed to make the "greatest fighter pilot movie ever made." But as of November 8, "Rogue Squadron" is no longer on the production schedule, and it's unclear when production will actually resume — if at all. Given that the entertainment giant has already moved back numerous release dates for Marvel's 2022 and 2023 film schedule — including two untitled projects that were scrapped altogether — it would be no surprise if "Rogue Squadron" were to hit the chopping block as well.