Why Galyn Susman And Angus MacLane Needed Chris Evans In Lightyear - Exclusive

Galyn Susman noted that answering questions about the story, such as what would help Buzz grow as a character, had to happen before they could cast the other roles. But from there, it was smoother sailing: "We had to figure out what Buzz's arc was going to be before we could even begin to understand who we needed to cast," she said. "They all [came to us], pretty quickly, once we knew who those characters needed to be, the voices that we wanted to go in."

Angus MacLane praised the ensemble, saying, "The cast is really great. One thing ... Keke Palmer was really useful as a foil for Buzz — her ability to be really charming and rapid-fire direct as she is. She's this force of nature, and it worked really well, rhythm-wise, with the character." He added, "Uzo [Aduba] had to be a character that could be commanding and poke at Buzz without us being defensive about, 'Oh, she's picking on Buzz.' She had to have this warmth to her. It's a really tricky balance, and she had to have the gravitas of the commander." And she's certainly the one in charge, as Susman noted.

MacLane concurred, adding, "She's better than Buzz, and you believe it. She could go toe to toe with Chris, and they work really well together."

"Lightyear" premieres exclusively in theaters on June 17.