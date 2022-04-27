Why Mel Sattem From Ozark Season 4 Looks So Familiar

The first seven episodes of "Ozark" Season 4 were released on January 21 and the second seven will come this Friday, April 29. In the first half, as Marty and Wendy Byrde (Jason Bateman and Laura Linney) try and safely navigate their way out from the Navarro cartel, the FBI, and Darlene Snell (Lisa Emery), a new threat to their peace of mind emerges in the form of private investigator Mel Sattem. Sattem is initially hired by the husband of slain cartel lawyer Helen Pierce (Janet McTeer) to get her signature on divorce papers, but he later goes to work for Wendy's father, Nathan Davis (Richard Thomas), investigating the disappearance of his also-murdered son Ben (Tom Pelphrey).

Sattem gets close enough to the truth about the Byrdes and their various sketchy deeds and enterprises to rattle Marty, who after one particular interaction shuts the door in Sattem's face and mutters to Wendy, "I hate him so much." Whether or not Sattem manages to find any proof to back his suspicions remains to be seen in the second half of Season 4, but even viewers rooting for Wendy and Marty — and thus unsettled by Sattem's effectiveness — must admit that the actor inhabits the character perfectly, and plays the private investigator's damaged and insightful halves with equal deftness. But who is this actor, and where have you seen him before?