Cruel Summer Season 2 Has Found The Perfect New Lead

It's official: Season 2 of Freeform's acclaimed teen drama series "Cruel Summer" is getting a complete overhaul from top to bottom. The series made headlines earlier this month when it was announced that Season 2 would feature a new showrunner, a brand new cast, and a completely new storyline that has no connection to the events from Season 1 (via The Hollywood Reporter). The season will reportedly focus on the story of two teenage girls living in the Pacific Northwest, and (similar to Season 1) will be told in a nonlinear narrative that incorporates three different time periods.

Considering the fact that the first season of "Cruel Summer" was the most-watched series debut in Freeform's history, one might assume that the cable network would try and bring back as many people as possible in order to recreate that level of success (via Deadline). Instead, it appears that Freeform is doubling down on their efforts to make "Cruel Summer" Season 2 completely different from its predecessor — to the point that they've already recast a lead character before filming has even started.