HBO Max Just Ordered A Brand New DC Spin-Off Series

As any DC Comics fan knows, HBO Max has quickly become the streaming service that houses all of the series and movies featuring their favorite superheroes and villains. Not only do subscribers now have access to movies like "The Batman" starring Robert Pattinson, but they are also able to watch DC animated shows and movies like "Batman: The Animated Series," "Justice League: Doom," and the Kaley Cuoco starring "Harley Quinn" series.

"Harley Quinn" follows the iconic supervillain/anti-hero who notably works with The Joker. In Season 1, though, Harley (Cuoco) calls it quits with The Joker (Alan Tudyk) and seeks to become a crime queen with the help of Poison Ivy (Lake Bell). It is an incredibly humorous and stylish take on some of DC Comics' most well-known characters, and the series continues to go over very well with fans and critics (via Rotten Tomatoes).

Thanks to a tease on Twitter from "Harley Quinn" executive producer Patrick Schumacker, fans know that Season 3 of "Harley Quinn" is expected to hit sometime this summer. And we also now know that HBO Max has ordered a spin-off series based on a character from the show.