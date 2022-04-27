HBO Max Just Ordered A Brand New DC Spin-Off Series
As any DC Comics fan knows, HBO Max has quickly become the streaming service that houses all of the series and movies featuring their favorite superheroes and villains. Not only do subscribers now have access to movies like "The Batman" starring Robert Pattinson, but they are also able to watch DC animated shows and movies like "Batman: The Animated Series," "Justice League: Doom," and the Kaley Cuoco starring "Harley Quinn" series.
"Harley Quinn" follows the iconic supervillain/anti-hero who notably works with The Joker. In Season 1, though, Harley (Cuoco) calls it quits with The Joker (Alan Tudyk) and seeks to become a crime queen with the help of Poison Ivy (Lake Bell). It is an incredibly humorous and stylish take on some of DC Comics' most well-known characters, and the series continues to go over very well with fans and critics (via Rotten Tomatoes).
Thanks to a tease on Twitter from "Harley Quinn" executive producer Patrick Schumacker, fans know that Season 3 of "Harley Quinn" is expected to hit sometime this summer. And we also now know that HBO Max has ordered a spin-off series based on a character from the show.
HBO Max's Harley Quinn will get a Kite Man-centric spin-off tentatively titled Noonan's
According to a press release from WarnerMedia, HBO Max will be getting a 10-episode "Harley Quinn" spin-off series that has the working title of "Noonan's." The show is slated to follow Kite Man (Matt Oberg) and Golden Glider, his new lover, as they attempt to purchase the bar Noonan's, the preferred hangout of Gotham's masked villains. Suzanna Makkos, the executive vice president of original comedy and adult animation at HBO Max, noted that the creative team is too enamored with the world of the animated "Harley Quinn" series to not launch a spin-off.
Peter Girardi, HBO Max's executive vice president in alternative programming with warner bros. animation, also joked that "after getting dumped by Poison Ivy, the least we could do was give Kite Man his own show." As fans know, Kite Man and Poison Ivy had previously developed a relationship during "Harley Quinn," but they recently broke up, so it will be interesting to see how Golden Glider fits into this new series and Kite Man's story.
Although WarnerMedia has not given any official release date for "Noonan's," fans can likely expect it to be released sometime after Season 3 of "Harley Quinn."