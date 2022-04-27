How Michelle Pfeiffer Really Feels About Possibly Playing Catwoman Again

Michelle Pfeiffer's rendition of Selina Kyle, aka Catwoman, in "Batman Returns" is a comic book movie performance for the ages. Fans can debate whether or not she is truly the screen's greatest Catwoman, but she consistently ranks high in such discussions, and with good reason: her performance in the movie is phenomenal.

Now, in this age where seemingly no one is off the table to return for a fan-servicing revival of a fondly remembered character, some have wondered whether Pfeiffer might ever reprise the role she embodied so purr-fectly. That speculation is especially apt now, as Pfeiffer's "Batman Returns" co-star Michael Keaton is set to appear in the upcoming film "The Flash" as the Caped Crusader, which would make it only natural for some of Keaton's various rogues from his time as Gotham's defender to make some sort of a return as well.

Could we ever see Pfeiffer playing Catwoman again? In a recent interview, the star spoke briefly about just such a possibility.