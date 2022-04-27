Ozark Creator Bill Dubuque's Next Project Is A Major Departure

For years, Netflix subscribers have enjoyed a true treat with the Jason Bateman-starring crime drama, "Ozark." The "Arrested Development" and "Game Night" star has led the cast as Marty Byrde, a financial advisor who moves his family to the Lake of the Ozarks so he can launder money for a vicious Mexican drug cartel. But the family's move quickly draws the attention of various other crime families, and their situation quickly becomes more desperate. The series has been met with widespread acclaim, and it has an 86% critic rating next to a 90% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

All good things must come to an end, though, and the show is reaching its finish line with the second part of Season 4, which is set to arrive on the streaming service on April 29, 2022. The first part ended with an incredibly tense stand-off between Ruth Langmore (Julia Garner) against Marty and his wife Wendy Byrde (Laura Linney) — so fans are eager to find out what happens in the final seven episodes.

It's sad to see "Ozark" come to an end after its thrilling and unforgettable five-year run, but thankfully for fans, creator Bill Dubuque is already moving onto his next project. If you were expecting him to follow up "Ozark" with a similar project, though — or a spin-off ala "Better Call Saul," — well, get ready for a major departure from what audiences might have anticipated.