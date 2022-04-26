CinemaCon Teaser For Baz Luhrmann's Elvis Is Already Drawing Rave Reviews

If you're a fan of musical biopics, then director Baz Luhrmann's latest project will likely excite you. "Elvis" takes moviegoers back to the mid-20th century as the titular musician — as played by Austin Butler of "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" and "The Carrie Diaries" fame — started his meteoric rise to superstardom. It will tell of how he met his longtime manager, Colonel Tom Parker (Tom Hanks), his wife Priscilla (Olivia DeJonge), and became the "King of Rock and Roll" throughout his star-studded career. Of course, you can count on hearing some of Presley's greatest hits throughout too.

Talks of "Elvis" date back to 2014 when Luhrmann first signed on as director (via The Wrap), though it took a good few years for the ball to truly get rolling. Come 2019, Butler had scored the role of Elvis himself, and by 2020, principal photography had officially begun. February of 2022 then saw the first dazzling trailer hit the internet, making it abundantly clear that this long-gestating project had well and truly escaped development limbo. At the time of this writing, its June 24, 2022 premiere date is just under two months away, so it should come as no surprise that we're due to see more.

Sure enough, CinemaCon 2022 delivered on that expectation, showing off some teaser footage that audiences couldn't get enough of.