Baz Luhrmann's Elvis Trailer Will Have You Seeing Stars

Baz Luhrmann, the director behind classic films like 1996's "Romeo and Juliet" and 2013's "The Great Gatsby," is preparing to release a new film centered around music legend Elvis Presley. Lurhmann's new movie, titled "Elvis," will focus on Presley's rise to fame and his two-decade run as one of the most famous performers in the world. And, because this is a biopic-adjacent tale told through the eyes of the director who gave us "Moulin Rouge!" we can expect this story will show the glitz, glamour, and the truth about the life of the King of Rock and Roll. Luhrmann's films are never short of all of the above as many of them tell stories of grandeur that require big scenes and bold color schemes.

The real-life Presley didn't just impact the music world, but the world of cinema, too. He starred in several films, including 1957's "Jailhouse Rock" and 1964's "Viva Las Vegas" (via IMDB). He has also been portrayed numerous times on-screen, including by Jonathan Rhys Myers in the 2003 CBS limited series "Elvis." His influence on music and the entertainment industry at large is still at work, with his hit songs and rock 'n roll persona leaving a permanent impact on pop culture and those creating it today. So great is Presley's legacy that, in the summer of 1982, his Graceland mansion opened to the public as a tourist destination. With such an eventful life and with so many accomplishments, it's no wonder Luhrmann chose him as the subject for a movie.

With the official trailer for "Elvis" finally available, fans of both Luhrmann and Presley now have the opportunity to watch with excitement as we're given a glimpse into what we can expect from the film.