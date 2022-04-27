The Bad Guys' Marc Maron And Anthony Ramos Reveal What Made The Story Meaningful To Them - Exclusive

Marc Maron, whose safe-cracking Mr. Snake initially resists the idea of going from bad guy to good guy, noted that he likes to be a part of projects that make people think, and he appreciated that "The Bad Guys" includes themes that are relevant and meaningful to people of all ages.

"You want something that's got a little weight to it," Maron reflected, "and all the themes [in 'The Bad Guys' are] good for both grownups and kids. They're put in a language that actually can be appreciated by both grownups and kids. That's a rare thing because those [two] themes [of the problems with stereotypes and that people can change], those are pretty big themes in life, and in this movie, they're made accessible for both adults and children. That's a great thing about the movie."

Anthony Ramos agreed, noting that he enjoyed the arc of his character, along with the other characters' journeys in "The Bad Guys," as they all learned they could grow and evolve. "There's good in everybody, even people who are labeled as bad," Ramos observed. "I don't think anyone is born bad, so it's beautiful to see these characters in this story discover the good within themselves and people start to see the good in them and watch that journey."

"The Bad Guys" is now playing exclusively in theaters.