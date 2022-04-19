The Bad Guys' Marc Maron, Craig Robinson, And Anthony Ramos On Voicing Deadly Animals - Exclusive Interview

All three of you are primarily known for your live-action work. What do you enjoy about voice acting?

Maron: Like these guys were saying, you can do things until they are perfect and there's no real constraints on location or amount of shots you can do. You have a lot of freedom within the one little world you're working in. It's a little easier, I would imagine, for most people than live action. [pointing to Ramos] He's got to go to the gym for his next movie ["Transformers: Rise of the Beasts"] a lot. [Ramos laughs] You don't have to do that for a cartoon.

Ramos: You don't. [Laughs] You get to do as many takes as you need to get it right, and then at the end of the session, if you're like, "Yo, can we go back to Scene 33 again? Actually, I want to try that one more time," you get to go back. If you discover you did a reading later on in the script, and you're like, "Oh, actually I would do that line differently now because I just did this one like that and I want to change that line there," there's that freedom in animation that you don't really get in any other kind of...

Maron: Yeah. Once you do a live action, it's in the can and you don't know what they're going to do with it. [Laughs] True, right?

Ramos: Right. Facts.

Did you get to see the characters beforehand and get in the mindset of, "This is what it's going to look like?"

Maron: Yeah. They showed us the pictures.

Robinson: Yeah. They showed us some drawings, some sketches and then showed us the books [that "The Bad Guys" is adapted from] and this, that, and the other. As you would go along, they would show you the progress of the movie and what was going on.

Maron: Yeah, how they moved and stuff.