We Finally Have A Star Wars: Andor Update

It's been a few years since fans last got a big screen "Star Wars" adventure — and that's largely down to the fact that the galaxy far, far away is growing bigger on Disney+ thanks to the likes of "The Mandalorian" and "The Book of Boba Fett." Set in the years between "Episode VI – Return of the Jedi" and "Episode VII – The Force Awakens," the two live-action shows explore the grimier side of the "Star Wars" universe through the eyes of Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison). "The Mandalorian" has been hugely successful, largely because of the relationship between the titular Beskar-clad bounty hunter and his adopted son, Grogu.

It proved that a live-action "Star Wars" series is worth the time and money from Disney+ and Lucasfilm, and there are many more shows in the pipeline. Not only is "The Mandalorian" Season 3 in production, but Ewan McGregor is returning to lead the "Obi-Wan Kenobi" series which premieres on May 27, 2022. The streaming service is also working on "Ahsoka," which follows Rosario Dawson as the titular Jedi, while "The Acolyte" will star Amandla Stenberg and take audiences back to the High Republic era (via Deadline).

Diego Luna will also reprise his "Rogue One" role in "Andor," a thriller that'll explore the spy's early days of working for the rebellion and going up against the Empire. Production has already finished on the upcoming series, though fans haven't seen much from it — but there's a surprising update about what's ahead for the "Rogue One" prequel series.