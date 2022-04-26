The Crown Season 6 Casting Call Is Very Revealing

The British Royal Family might appear glamorous, but their lives are governed by a rigorous set of rules they must follow, and the press and the public are always keeping a keen eye on them for any juicy scandals or misconducts. It's no wonder that their ceremony-filled lives have inspired countless movies and TV shows over the years, but few projects have subjected the Windsors to the kind of attention Netflix's "The Crown" has. Though technically a period drama, Peter Morgan's show follows Queen Elizabeth II and her family from 1947 onwards, dramatizing their major real-life events over the decades, and switching actors to fit the time period in question. So far, the Queen has been portrayed by Claire Foy and Olivia Colman, with Imelda Staunton taking over for the upcoming seasons 5 and 6.

Of course, the Queen might be the centerpiece of the show, but she's still just one part of its whole allure. "The Crown" is known for dramatizing a whole bunch of real, well-known historical figures with truly inspired casting. As the show's sixth season is nearing production, fans are interested to see which real-life figures are next to enter the show's universe, and who will be playing them. With that in mind, let's take a look at a very revealing casting call for "The Crown" Season 6.