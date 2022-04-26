Sony Gives Venom Fans The News They've Been Waiting For

When Sony's "Venom" arrived in theaters back in 2018, no one could've predicted that it would rake in $856 million worldwide (via Box Office Mojo). The trailers showed Venom (Tom Hardy) without the iconic white spider on his chest, and it seemingly had no connections to any version of Spider-Man whatsoever, sparking plenty of concern from Marvel fans. Critics weren't impressed by its bizarrely comedic tone, either — giving it a 30% score on Rotten Tomatoes — because all the marketing had led many to believe it was a straight horror-thriller, and instead we were given Hardy splashing around in a lobster tank.

However, "Venom" was successful enough to warrant a sequel from Sony, and "Venom: Let There Be Carnage" arrived in theaters in October 2021. This time, Hardy's symbiotic antihero went against serial killer Cletus Kassady (Woody Harrelson) when the latter bonds to an even more powerful red symbiote. This movie, in its post-credits scene, even thrust Venom into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as the symbiote duo find themselves in a hotel room looking at the face of Spider-Man (Tom Holland) on a TV screen.

While Holland's Spider-Man movies are a joint effort between Sony and Marvel Studios, it is the "Venom" movies that act as the cornerstone of Sony's independent efforts. So far, efforts to build on the "Venom" flicks haven't fared so well – the Jared Leto vampire movie "Morbius" was a disappointment, and the fate of "Kraven the Hunter" remains to be seen — but now, Sony has finally given Venom fans the news they've been waiting for.