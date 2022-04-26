Alex Garfin Shares A Hilarious Story About Bitsie Tulloch From The Superman & Lois Set - Exclusive

The CW is unparalleled when it comes to some of the best (and most entertaining) TV sets in showbiz. Ask someone who's worked on any of the network's shows — which include other fan-favorites like "Supernatural" and "Riverdale" — and they'll undoubtedly have some interesting stories from their time on set. The set of "Superman & Lois" is no exception to the camaraderie, family atmosphere, and fun that takes place between scenes.

There's no shortage of stars working on the show, with an equal mix of teenage characters, adults, and superheroes. Between Tyler Hoechlin as Superman, Bitsie Tulloch as Lois, and Alex Garfin and Jordan Elsass taking on the Kent siblings Jordan and Jonathan, you might expect some shenanigans to go on behind the scenes.

During an exclusive interview with Looper, Alex Garfin shared a hilarious story about his TV mom, Bitsie Tulloch, and what the actress gets up to on set. The actor also revealed what it was like working with Jenna Dewan, who plays his on-screen aunt, Lucy Lane.