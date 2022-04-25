The Best Stellaride Moment From Chicago Fire Season 9

On-screen romances are just adorable, aren't they? And "Chicago Fire" — the 10-season (and ongoing) series starring Taylor Kinney, Christian Stolte, Kara Killmer, Jesse Spencer, and Miranda Rae Mayo — is known for having its titular firefighters get just as hot with each other as they do in burning buildings. These character-building interactions are a big part of the show's appeal with viewers, and the love felt between Sylvie Brett (Killmer) and Matthew Casey (Spencer) is currently getting some major focus in Season 10.

However, the pairing of Kelly Severide (Kinney) and Stella Kidd (Mayo) is also a popular fixture of the show. Lovingly referred to as Stellaride, the connection and attraction between Severide and Kidd becomes immediately apparent at their first introduction to each other. Although Severide has been one of the main characters since the inception of "Chicago Fire," Kidd wasn't introduced until Season 4 — and once they met, it didn't take long for the two to truly hit it off. They share a kiss before the end of that season, even though they don't officially start dating until the Season 6 episode, "The Chance to Forgive."

Considering how long Stellaride has been active in "Chicago Fire," what could be considered the best moment of the couple from Season 9?