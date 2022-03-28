The Best Stellaride Moment From Chicago Fire Season 5

As it turns out, the above-noted fourth season of "Chicago Fire" finally gave Stellaride shippers some well-deserved hope when the two shared their first kiss behind Molly's Pub in the "Kind of a Crazy Idea" episode. Clearly, by the close of that season, the odds were looking very good that Stellaride had finally reached critical mass as far as escalating into a full five-alarm romance. And two episodes later, that premise played out when the two spent the night together in Kidd's apartment.

As Season 5 opens, Kidd and Severide are discovered in bed sharing a light-hearted, relaxed interlude, where for the first time they seemed at ease with being a couple. For long-suffering Stellaride hopefuls eager to see the two finally get off the fence and realize they're meant for each other, the scene was probably nothing short of cathartic. At long last, after numerous false starts, one of most ardently hoped-for relationships in all of "Chicago Fire" seemed to be on solid footing going forward. And this had to be a major relief for the "Fire" fanbase.

Did the moment last? It did not. Later in the same scene Kidd discovers her violent ex-husband had been in her apartment and was out to harm her, Kelly, or both of them. Nonetheless, while their upbeat mood was quickly cut short, and the long-term tribulations for this duo were by no means over, this key interlude where it appeared that love had truly conquered all was the best Stellaride moment from Season 5 of "Chicago Fire."