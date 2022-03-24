The Real Reason Obi-Wan Kenobi's Director Brought Back Hayden Christensen's Darth Vader

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, "Obi-Wan Kenobi" director Deborah Chow explained why she chose to bring back Darth Vader.

"Honestly, for me the starting place was that I really wanted to do something that was character-based and character-driven, because that is the benefit of the limited series, is that you have more time to sort of tell a real character story," Chow said (via Entertainment Weekly). "And so for me, the starting place of character is you just start and you look at who has been important to him in his life. And it's quite hard to avoid Anakin/Vader in that scenario, especially coming out of 'Revenge of the Sith.'"

Of course, most dedicated "Star Wars" fans will always be at least somewhat excited to see the franchise's best-known character return. However, it also seems that Chow put considerable thought into bringing him back this time, something well beyond any fan's cheap desire for a fun cameo.

"So really it came out of an evolution of the character for me," Chow said (via Entertainment Weekly). "It wasn't just to sort of bring him back. It was really like, who means something and where are we at this point in the timeline with Vader?"

Of course, while the upcoming reunion and potential break in canon could anger some"Star Wars" fans, something tells us most viewers will be forgiving if the series is as good as we all hope.

The first episode of "Obi-Wan Kenobi" will be released on Disney+ on May 25. New episodes of the series will be released every Wednesday thereafter until the finale on June 29 (via IMDb).