The First Reactions To The Northman Are In And Critics Have A Lot To Say

It's hard to find any knocks against "The Northman" on social media at the moment, with the overwhelming consensus being that the movie is a monumental achievement. Germain Lussier compares the film favorably to "Gladiator," describing it as "A satisfying, emotional revenge epic that kept me guessing and engaged with its beautiful language, mythology, and cinematography. Smaller than the trailers make it seem but still powerful and moving."

Cameron Frew echoed those sentiments, calling the movie "Breathtakingly gnarly." At the same time, Ross Bonaime states, "As visually stunning as Eggers' past work, and his entire cast is tremendous, especially Alexander Skarsgård, who is an absolute beast." A good amount of praise goes toward Skarsgård in general, who apparently carries the bulk of the film on his shoulders. Other people have referred to the actor as a beast, while some mention how audiences haven't seen him like this ever before.

In case you need even more words of praise to convince you of this film's majesty, see what Jack King had to say: "It's precisely what blockbuster cinema should aspire to, and still has the potential to be. Formally audacious but welcoming; easy to follow but not, simply, a guided tour." Many of the social reactions out so far are similar to these snippets, and they all paint a picture that Eggers has done it once again. One thing is for sure: Everyone needs to get a ticket for "The Northman" when it comes out on April 22.