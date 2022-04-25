Julie Ann Emery's Favorite Betsy Line On Better Call Saul

Contains minor spoilers for "Better Call Saul" Season 6, Episode 2

In the latter half of the two-part "Better Call Saul" Season 6 premiere, Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk) and Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn) hatch a plot against longtime quasi-antagonist Howard Hamlin (Patrick Fabian) that necessitates manipulating the Kettlemans. Dedicated "Better Call Saul" fans will remember the Kettleman family from "Better Call Saul" Season 1, in which Bernalillo County treasurer Craig Kettleman (Jeremy Shamos) and his wife Betsy (Julie Ann Emery) embezzle a significant sum of money from the local government. They then attempt to alternately hire and bribe Jimmy to help them effectively get away with their crime consequence-free.

Craig and Betsy are thoroughly white collar criminals, living what appears to be a privileged life in a large home prior to their embezzlement scheme. In addition to these circumstances, due to the way Betsy in particular looks down on most others, a number of viewers online have described her as perhaps their most hated character from throughout the entire series.

In light of Betsy's return, Emery shed some light in a recent interview on what it was like to portray the Kettleman matriarch on "Better Call Saul," during which she revealed her favorite line spoken by her character during her second run.