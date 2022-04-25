Galyn Susman And Angus MacLane Of Pixar Name The Biggest Challenges Of Making Lightyear

When asked about the challenges and pressures of creating a new film with a beloved iconic character like Buzz Lightyear, MacLane and Susman said, "Everything was a pressure." Susman added, "Buzz is a beloved character, right? People really have an attachment to Buzz. And so you certainly don't want to disappoint. So I think just carrying the weight of not wanting to disappoint the fans, it's a pretty big pressure. And then, of course, COVID presented its own pressures because we didn't know if we would be able to produce a movie where everybody was sitting in their own homes. And so that was a process in and of itself."

People often don't realize how much work, collaboration, and communication need to happen with creating an animated film — especially given the years it takes to finish the project. Susman shed some light on the filming process, however. "Figuring out what were the tools that we were going to be using to be able to communicate. Zoom is great. Zoom drawing, like being able to annotate, that was like, 'Oh, we can do this.'" She added, "And then figuring out all the tools that we could use within that environment because this is a visual medium, and Angus needed to be able to draw on just about everything that he was saying. [...] So there were challenges, and then there were, as we learned, there were advantages too."