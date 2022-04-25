Supernatural Star Jared Padalecki Injured In Scary Car Accident
Created by "The Boys" showrunner Eric Kripke and starring Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles, "Supernatural" is fantasy series about two brothers who, like their father before them, travel the country to duke it out with monsters, demons, and gods that aired for 15 seasons before concluding in 2020. The show is still so popular that Padalecki, Ackles, and more of the show's stars are currently part of a national tour where fans can engage with the actors (via Creation Entertainment).
Creation Entertainment's Supernatural Official Conventions had an event scheduled over the weekend in East Brunswick, New Jersey, but one familiar face was missing in action. Attendees were shocked to learn that Sam Winchester actor Jared Padalecki was involved in a serious car accident, which prevented him from appearing.
In wake of the accident, Padalecki's on-screen brother Jensen Ackles took to the stage to elaborate on what happened. Here's what we know so far.
Padalecki is at home recovering from his injuries
In a video shared on Twitter, Jensen Ackles explained to the crowd in New Jersey that Jared Padalecki is "lucky to be alive." The news audibly shocked fans, who can be heard in the background expressing their concern for the beloved actor. Noting that he had been given consent to share the information, Ackles went on to explain that Padalecki is at home recovering following the incident and that although Padalecki, who was in the passenger's seat at the time of the accident, said it had felt like he "went 12 rounds with [Mike] Tyson," there were no deaths.
Padalecki, also known for playing Dean Forester on "Gilmore Girls," hopped on Twitter on Thursday to express his regret that he wouldn't be able to attend the "Supernatural" event. "Hey #SpnFamily!" Padalecki wrote, addressing his fans. "Sorry to miss y'all in NYC [sic] this weekend. Thank you and the #WalkerFamily for all the love and support. Can't wait to see y'all again."
The next Supernatural Official Conventions event is scheduled to be held in the Chicago area on the first weekend of June. Padalecki is still listed as a guest at the convention, so hopefully, he will be well enough by then to make a triumphant return (via Creation Entertainment). Fans of the fantasy series can also look forward to "The Winchesters," a "Supernatural" prequel series that's currently in pre-production.