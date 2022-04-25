Supernatural Star Jared Padalecki Injured In Scary Car Accident

In a video shared on Twitter, Jensen Ackles explained to the crowd in New Jersey that Jared Padalecki is "lucky to be alive." The news audibly shocked fans, who can be heard in the background expressing their concern for the beloved actor. Noting that he had been given consent to share the information, Ackles went on to explain that Padalecki is at home recovering following the incident and that although Padalecki, who was in the passenger's seat at the time of the accident, said it had felt like he "went 12 rounds with [Mike] Tyson," there were no deaths.

Padalecki, also known for playing Dean Forester on "Gilmore Girls," hopped on Twitter on Thursday to express his regret that he wouldn't be able to attend the "Supernatural" event. "Hey #SpnFamily!" Padalecki wrote, addressing his fans. "Sorry to miss y'all in NYC [sic] this weekend. Thank you and the #WalkerFamily for all the love and support. Can't wait to see y'all again."

The next Supernatural Official Conventions event is scheduled to be held in the Chicago area on the first weekend of June. Padalecki is still listed as a guest at the convention, so hopefully, he will be well enough by then to make a triumphant return (via Creation Entertainment). Fans of the fantasy series can also look forward to "The Winchesters," a "Supernatural" prequel series that's currently in pre-production.