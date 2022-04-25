Rhea Seehorn And Bob Odenkirk Chose Which Better Call Saul Lawyer They Want Defending Them - Exclusive
The sixth and final season of "Better Call Saul" is off to an excellent start, laying the groundwork for what promises to be a thrilling and satisfying conclusion. Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk) has been getting more and more into his "Saul Goodman" persona, as anyone could have predicted based on his future shown in "Breaking Bad." Less predictable is what's to become of Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn), Jimmy's more professionally-minded but increasingly vengeful and rule-breaking wife and law partner.
Looper had the chance to speak with both Bob Odenkirk and Rhea Seehorn ahead of the "Better Call Saul" Season 6 premiere. Both actors were asked to compare their characters on two separate grounds: Who is more corrupt at this point in the series, and who would they personally prefer to have as a lawyer? The answers for the former question were uncertain and somewhat divided. In contrast, the latter question had one unanimous result.
Who's more corrupt: Jimmy or Kim?
Rhea Seehorn quoted her own character in responding to the question of whether Jimmy or Kim is more corrupt at of the start of Season 6 of "Better Call Saul," as she said, "As [Kim] says in the trailer, 'Do you really think we're wicked?' I could ask you, 'Do you really think we're corrupt?' They both are very flawed. They are going down similar rabbit holes and we'll see who can pull the brakes."
Bob Odenkirk offered a somewhat clearer answer, but not without his own uncertainties. "I would've always said Jimmy," he initially answered, "But now I'm not so sure. I'm not sure Kim is [as corrupt] as Jimmy, but it's clear Jimmy has awakened something in Kim ... and so, it's Jimmy's fault. But then again, Kim maybe is not who we always thought she was." In this debate, Jimmy seems to win by a hair due to being the negative influence on Kim's behavior, but is it possible she's going to go even further than he does?
Who would the actors want as their lawyer?
While both Jimmy and Kim have their own significant lapses in ethics, Bob Odenkirk and Rhea Seehorn are in complete agreement as to which lawyer character they'd rather have defending them personally in court: The unanimous answer is Kim. As Odenkirk explained to Looper, "I think Jimmy's clever and he can turn a situation or a concept and turn things inside out in a way that a lawyer can do and is good in the law, but to me, it might be too clever by half. I'm not sure that always works. I think Kim, boy, you believe her. You really believe her feelings and her commitment. I feel like anybody who's listening to Jimmy knows they're getting scammed. I don't think that's necessarily good in a court of law."
Seehorn acknowledged her decision would depend on the situation, acknowledging "Jimmy would be able to get you out of some really sticky situations," but ultimately would feel more comfortable with Kim as her legal representation for similar reasons as Odenkirk's. She told Looper, "I, in my real life, don't take risks very well. I'm risk-averse, and even though Kim has begun to act very risky, she tries to cross all her T's and dot all her I's in a way that would make me more comfortable [than with Jimmy]."
