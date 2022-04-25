Rhea Seehorn And Bob Odenkirk Chose Which Better Call Saul Lawyer They Want Defending Them - Exclusive

While both Jimmy and Kim have their own significant lapses in ethics, Bob Odenkirk and Rhea Seehorn are in complete agreement as to which lawyer character they'd rather have defending them personally in court: The unanimous answer is Kim. As Odenkirk explained to Looper, "I think Jimmy's clever and he can turn a situation or a concept and turn things inside out in a way that a lawyer can do and is good in the law, but to me, it might be too clever by half. I'm not sure that always works. I think Kim, boy, you believe her. You really believe her feelings and her commitment. I feel like anybody who's listening to Jimmy knows they're getting scammed. I don't think that's necessarily good in a court of law."

Seehorn acknowledged her decision would depend on the situation, acknowledging "Jimmy would be able to get you out of some really sticky situations," but ultimately would feel more comfortable with Kim as her legal representation for similar reasons as Odenkirk's. She told Looper, "I, in my real life, don't take risks very well. I'm risk-averse, and even though Kim has begun to act very risky, she tries to cross all her T's and dot all her I's in a way that would make me more comfortable [than with Jimmy]."

New episodes of "Better Call Saul" Season 6 air Monday nights at 9 PM ET/PT on AMC.