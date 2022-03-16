The First Barry Season 3 Trailer Teases Lots Of Drama For Bill Hader

Ever since the second season finale of HBO's critically acclaimed series "Barry" aired in May of 2019, fans have been desperate to satiate their hunger for more episodes of the dramatic comedy. Of course, more than a few things (namely, the COVID-19 pandemic) have happened in the real world in the nearly three years since that date. In March 2020, Deadline confirmed that production on "Barry" and "Succession" had been delayed as a result of the pandemic, but that writing on the series would continue remotely.

Interestingly, during a January 2021 visit to "Late Night with Seth Myers," "Barry" star Bill Hader revealed that the long production delay on Season 3 allowed the creative team behind the series to complete the scripts for Season 4 as well. Ultimately, production on "Barry" Season 3 did not begin until 2021 (via Deadline). Now, more than a year since that date, "Barry" fans are finally getting their first look at the third season of the series. As seasoned veterans of the show will no doubt already recognize, this season won't be one for the faint of heart.