Poopies Is Still Recovering From His Serious Jackass Shark Stunt Injuries

The "Jackass" gang finally returned to theaters in 2022 with "Jackass Forever," which sees the team pull off bigger and better stunts than ever before, and with the same unhinged flair that fans know and love. Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Chris Pontius, Preston Lacy, Wee Man, and Danger Ehren pushed themselves to their limits, all in the name of entertainment.

Thankfully, they bolstered their ranks this time around by adding some new blood into the mix, such as Zach Holmes, Rachel Wolfson, Jasper Dolphin, and Sean "Poopies" McInerney. In the movie, the newcomers prove their worth with a variety of incredibly dangerous and painful stunts, like when a scorpion repeatedly stings Wolfson's lips or when Holmes throws himself off of a ramp into a bunch of cacti. Ouch. Meanwhile Poopies gets in on the larger stunts, as he takes a shot to the groin with a motorized flip-flop in "The Dum-Dum Game" before also excessively vomiting milk on the "Vomitron" in the film's finale.

Poopies clearly impressed the "Jackass Forever" producers, because he reunited with the team for "Jackass Shark Week" on Discovery. But when McInerney tried to jump over a shark tank on a wakeboard, he accidentally landed in the water and his hand was bitten by one of the sharks in a horrific attack.

The stuntman recently appeared on the "Steve-O's Wild Ride" podcast to talk about his "Jackass" career, and he opened up about the shark attack. The co-stars explained that it was obvious what was going to happen — considering they were throwing chunks of meat into the water beforehand — but McInerney revealed that he still hasn't fully recovered.