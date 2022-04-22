The Bad Guys' Zazie Beetz And Lilly Singh Discuss How They Developed Their Characters' Voices - Exclusive

Diane Foxington proves to be one of the most layered and mysterious characters in "The Bad Guys," but according to Zazie Beetz, she didn't start out that way. "Initially, on the page, she was a bit more finger waggy and a little holier than thou and preachy," Beetz remembered. "We really wanted to try to get away from that, especially since a lot of her speeches are 'the Governor.' It was easy to make her sound aloof, and we played around."

Beetz and the filmmakers kept working until they finally arrived at the right voice for the character. "It took a few sessions to really find her voice and find something that felt like it married her past and her present," Beetz revealed. "When we did find it, it was such a cool springboard into her full character. There was a monologue that happens at the top of the movie where I riffed on it and after we taped that, everybody was like, 'Ah, that was it.' From that point on, we had found Diane. It was a cool moment for sure."

Meanwhile, Lilly Singh was worried that Tiffany Fluffit's narrow perspective on the titular criminal gang could make viewers turn against her character, so she infused her with a boisterous — and often very funny — way of speaking that ensures her time on screen is highly entertaining. "I was very adamant on Tiffany not being unlikeable, because I thought, 'Even though what she's saying is a little questionable and she's carrying on this narrative that everyone might not agree with, especially as a viewer, I still want her to come across fun and lovable so that people can see that she's not just evil and she's not just conniving,'" Singh shared.

"[Tiffany] actually just really wants to be good at her job and she wants to be first on the scene and she wants to succeed and win. She actually believes these things," Singh explained. "I thought I could pair these questionable things she was saying with a very high, fun energy and a lot of facial expressions and a lot of hand motions. That was really easy for me because that's how I am in real life."

"The Bad Guys" is now playing exclusively in theaters.