This Classic Marvel Actress Wants To Join The MCU In The Role She Made Famous On The Big Screen

Marvel Studios has spent the past several years laying the groundwork for a new era of storytelling. Since the release of "Avengers: Endgame," which capped off the Marvel Cinematic Universe's "Infinity Saga," fans have been treated to a steady stream of new movies and television series introducing new characters and ripping open an entire realm of possibilities.

For example, the events of "Loki" Season 1 resulted in the possibility of multiple emergent timelines, while those of "Spider-Man: No Way Home" knocked open the doors to the multiverse. But the latest "Spider-Man" also did something even more significant. By bringing back Tobey Maguire as Spider-Man, Willem Dafoe as Green Goblin, and other actors from past "Spider-Man" films, it showed that the MCU is willing and eager to incorporate characters from non-MCU Marvel movies.

Of course, the biggest shakeup yet may come with the release of "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," which is rumored to be the point of introduction for even more beloved characters into the franchise. For instance, Sir Patrick Stewart seems to have slyly confirmed that he's in the film's trailer, which sets up the possibility that other members of the Fox-produced "X-Men" films could also join the MCU alongside him.

With so many possibilities, actors from Marvel movies of the past may be keen to dust off their characters for a return to the silver screen. One Marvel star, in particular, has signaled her interest loud and clear.