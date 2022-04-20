Spider-Verse Fans Just Got The Release Date News They've Been Dreading
Courtesy of actor Tobey Maguire and director Sam Raimi, Spider-Man graced the big screen for the first time 20 years ago. The aptly titled "Spider-Man" introduced mainstream moviegoers to Peter Parker and his incredible wall-crawling, web-slinging abilities in a huge way, setting the stage for Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland to put their own spin on the character in the years that followed. However, as Marvel Comics fans are well aware at this point, Peter isn't the only person across the multiverse who's imbued with spider-like abilities. Therefore, why should a live-action version of him get to have all the fun at the movies?
To freshen up its Marvel-centric cinematic offerings, Sony Pictures released the animated movie "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" in 2018. It put the focus on a kid from Brooklyn, New York, named Miles Morales (Shameik Moore), who ends up becoming the new Spider-Man after his universe's Peter Parker (Chris Pine) dies. Thankfully, a reality-colliding calamity brought a host of more experienced spider-people into his world that helped him harness his powers and defeat the villainous Kingpin (Liev Schreiber). Between its solid story, unique art style, and excellent voice acting, "Into the Spider-Verse" unsurprisingly became a financial and critical hit.
Naturally, Sony hasn't ignored this resounding success. More "Spider-Verse" content is on the way, although this recent update on its first sequel, "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part 1)," is less than encouraging.
Across the Spider-Verse has suffered yet another delay
Before "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" even made it to the silver screen, word got around that plans were already in motion for a sequel (via The Hollywood Reporter). Around a year later in November of 2019, the continuation received a release date of April 8, 2022, though, by April of 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic forcefully scrapped that plan. Left with no other choice, Sony pushed the film to October 7, 2022, where it has remained ever since. Sadly, much like the one that came before it, this release date is now a lost cause too.
As revealed by Variety on April 20, 2022, "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part 1)" — now renamed simply "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" — has shifted to June 2, 2023. Meanwhile, the third film in the franchise has taken up the spot of March 29, 2024, and the Sony's Spider-Man Universe entry "Madame Web" aims to debut on July 7, 2023. At the time of this writing, Sony has yet to comment on this change, but nevertheless, all we can do is hope that it's the final delay "Across the Spider-Verse" will suffer.
It's a shame that the wait will drag on even further for "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse," but if it's even half as good as its predecessor, then at least it'll be worth the extended wait.