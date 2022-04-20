Spider-Verse Fans Just Got The Release Date News They've Been Dreading

Courtesy of actor Tobey Maguire and director Sam Raimi, Spider-Man graced the big screen for the first time 20 years ago. The aptly titled "Spider-Man" introduced mainstream moviegoers to Peter Parker and his incredible wall-crawling, web-slinging abilities in a huge way, setting the stage for Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland to put their own spin on the character in the years that followed. However, as Marvel Comics fans are well aware at this point, Peter isn't the only person across the multiverse who's imbued with spider-like abilities. Therefore, why should a live-action version of him get to have all the fun at the movies?

To freshen up its Marvel-centric cinematic offerings, Sony Pictures released the animated movie "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" in 2018. It put the focus on a kid from Brooklyn, New York, named Miles Morales (Shameik Moore), who ends up becoming the new Spider-Man after his universe's Peter Parker (Chris Pine) dies. Thankfully, a reality-colliding calamity brought a host of more experienced spider-people into his world that helped him harness his powers and defeat the villainous Kingpin (Liev Schreiber). Between its solid story, unique art style, and excellent voice acting, "Into the Spider-Verse" unsurprisingly became a financial and critical hit.

Naturally, Sony hasn't ignored this resounding success. More "Spider-Verse" content is on the way, although this recent update on its first sequel, "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part 1)," is less than encouraging.