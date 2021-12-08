We Now Know Where Miles Morales Has Been Between The Spider-Verse Movies

Upon first glance at the teaser for "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One)," the preview suggests that we're catching up with wall-crawler Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) shortly after where the first film left off. Lying in his room listening to Post Malone's "Sunflower," as per the closing moments of "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse," Miles is greeted by Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld) before he's pulled into the Multiverse for all-out chaos.

Setting off on a new adventure straight after an old one isn't necessarily new territory for hero stories. Even Tom Holland's upcoming threequel, "Spider-Man: No Way Home," is set to kick off right after its predecessor (via SlashFilm). Thankfully though, creative dynamos Chis Miller and Phil Lord have provided some clarification on just where we can expect to be reunited with Brooklyn's finest web-slinger before we're thrown "Across the Spider-Verse." While the musical cue suggests we're picking up with Miles right where we left him in 2018, the truth is, it has been a while, and our hero may just really like that song.