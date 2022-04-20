This Was The Original Plan For Mindhunter Season 3

When "Mindhunter" premiered in 2017, it was an instant hit. Based on the 1995 book "Mindhunter: Inside the FBI's Elite Serial Crime Unit" by John E. Douglas and Mark Olshaker, the series takes a look at the burgeoning field of criminal profiling in the late 1970s.

Frequent director and de facto showrunner David Fincher brings his noir-ish, stylized realism to the series, which tracks the establishment of ​​the Behavioral Science Unit in the Training Division at Quantico's FBI Academy. At the center of the series are FBI special agent Holden Ford (Jonathan Groff) and his hard-boiled partner Bill Tench (Holt McCallany), as well as Professor Wendy Carr (Anna Torv), who interview incarcerated serial killers in order to apply their motivations and psychological backgrounds to ongoing criminal investigations.

As viewers quickly learned, being a "Mindhunter" fan is a labor of love. Following the critically acclaimed first season, audiences had to endure a two-year hiatus before the Season 2 premiere in 2019 — but the results were worth the wait. Following Ford's Season 1 breakdown, Season 2 delved into the Atlanta Child Murders that took place between 1979 and 1981 and cracked into the psyches of Son of Sam and Charles Manson.

Unfortunately, audiences received more bad news in 2020, when Fincher announced that the show was going on indefinite hiatus and was unlikely to return. Now, the creative minds behind "Mindhunter" have teased titillating information about the would-be third season.