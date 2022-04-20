The Next Movie In The Fast Saga Gets An X-Ceptional Title

The franchise that kicked off with "The Fast and the Furious" and has since become known to many simply as the Fast Saga is currently comprised of nine mainline films in addition to a couple of spinoffs. While maintaining viewer interest over such a considerable number of releases is a tall order, not only were audiences still invested in the Fast Saga leading up to the premiere of the ninth film in the series, but its first teaser surpassed a preview for "Avengers: Endgame" as the most-viewed teaser trailer ever released.

While "F9" can be considered a success by this and other metrics, its release brought some significant changes to the franchise. Perhaps most notably, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson was absent for the first time since the fifth "Fast" film. He cited a conflict with his role in "Fast" spinoff "Hobbs & Shaw" as reason for his absence, though an ongoing feud with co-star Vin Diesel likely contributed to this development as well.

Now, with "F9" in the rearview mirror, fans can turn their attention to the next entry in the series, which just received an official title.