The Next Movie In The Fast Saga Gets An X-Ceptional Title
The franchise that kicked off with "The Fast and the Furious" and has since become known to many simply as the Fast Saga is currently comprised of nine mainline films in addition to a couple of spinoffs. While maintaining viewer interest over such a considerable number of releases is a tall order, not only were audiences still invested in the Fast Saga leading up to the premiere of the ninth film in the series, but its first teaser surpassed a preview for "Avengers: Endgame" as the most-viewed teaser trailer ever released.
While "F9" can be considered a success by this and other metrics, its release brought some significant changes to the franchise. Perhaps most notably, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson was absent for the first time since the fifth "Fast" film. He cited a conflict with his role in "Fast" spinoff "Hobbs & Shaw" as reason for his absence, though an ongoing feud with co-star Vin Diesel likely contributed to this development as well.
Now, with "F9" in the rearview mirror, fans can turn their attention to the next entry in the series, which just received an official title.
The tenth Fast Saga film is titled Fast X
On April 20, 2022, Vin Diesel shared an image to his official Instagram account, accompanied by the short caption "Day one..." and a prayer hands emoji, revealing that the tenth Fast Saga film is titled "Fast X."
While there isn't any sort of consistent naming convention for "Fast" films — the third entry, for instance, is called "The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift," bearing no number in its title — "Fast X" is similar in sound to both recent entry "F9" and the fifth mainline film, "Fast Five."
The planned release of "Fast X," which was announced in August of 2021, is roughly a year away, so more details beyond just its title can be expected in the coming months. Its distributors at Universal Pictures have already announced that the eleventh film will mark the end of the line for the "Fast & Furious" saga, meaning that "Fast X" will be the penultimate mainline entry.
If its production proceeds according to its previously-announced timetable, fans can expect "Fast X" to premiere in theaters on April 7, 2023.