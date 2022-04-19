The Bonkers Nicolas Cage Role That Influenced Pedro Pascal In Wonder Woman 1984

Whether he's providing the voice of an animated 1930s version of Spider-Man or screaming in agony over bees, Nicolas Cage has never been one to settle for a performance that's just "good enough." For the better part of four decades, he has taken on roles that range from cartoonish to dramatic, leaving audiences thoroughly entertained time and time again. Unsurprisingly, Cage's work on the silver screen has also left an impression on some of his contemporaries, such as Pedro Pascal, who stars alongside the cinematic icon in the upcoming action-comedy "The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent."

The Tom Gormican-directed project stars Nicolas Cage as a fictionalized himself who takes up a $1 million payday to visit with a mysterious superfan named Javi Gutierrez (Pascal). As it turns out, Pascal's character isn't as made-up as he might sound, seeing as the "Mandalorian" star has admitted to being a huge fan of Cage in real life. Long before he became a household name, Pascal immersed himself in Cage's filmography and grew to appreciate his incredible acting range. Thus, he considers him to be something of a teacher, looking to him as a major influence on his own work in front of the camera.

Even as recently as 2020's "Wonder Woman 1984," Pedro Pascal studied an iconic yet bonkers Nicolas Cage role to get one of his scenes just right.