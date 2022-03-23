Here's Why Nicolas Cage Calls His Spider-Man Noir Performance 'Unusual'

The 2018 animated film "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" remains one of the most popular and highest-rated Spider-Man movies in recent years–it boasts ratings of 97% Fresh among the critics and 93% Fresh among the fans on Rotten Tomatoes.

Practically every superhero movie based on an existing comic book attempts to provide something that's both satisfying to the die-hard fans as well as accessible to the casual viewers. "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" succeeds because it does just that.

The film leans into its Spider-Man roots by telling a coming-of-age story about a teenager, Miles Morales (Shameik Moore), who's learning to use his super powers responsibly. It also focuses on many characters who are familiar to readers of the comics, but not necessarily so to the average moviegoer. In addition to Miles, a Spider-Man iteration who first appeared in Marvel Comics in 2011, "Into the Spider-Verse" also brings in several other Spider-People like Spider-Ham (John Mulaney), SP//dr (Kimiko Glenn), and Spider-Man Noir (Nicholas Cage). And yet, despite all that reliance on the lore, it's also a funny family-friendly action flick about traveling between multiple universes.

Recently, Nicholas Cage talked about playing the 1930's noirish version of Spider-Man. In a video made with "GQ" on YouTube, he described his performance as "unusual." Here's why.