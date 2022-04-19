Who Plays Madison On This Is Us?

"This Is Us," the NBC series created by Dan Fogelman, follows the multigenerational members of the Pearson family, beginning with married couple Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Rebecca (Mandy Moore). The Pearsons have three children (aka the Big Three), who the series also follows as adults: Randall (Sterling K. Brown), who was adopted, and twins Kevin (Justin Hartley) and Kate (Chrissy Metz). The series is told over the span of many decades and in a nonlinear order, meaning we get to see the Pearson siblings at many ages throughout their lives.

Although most of the action centers on the Pearson family, the series consists of an ensemble cast, and many key players come from outside of the home established by Jack and Rebecca. In addition to various other extended family members, this includes Randall's wife, Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson), and Kate's first husband, Toby (Chris Sullivan), both of whom have been main cast members from the beginning of the series.

Another major player in the series is Madison Simmons, who is introduced in Season 1 as a particularly troublesome member of Kate's weight loss support group. At first, Kate doesn't like Madison because she is angered that a thin woman like Madison is allowed in the group. However, after learning more about Madison's struggle with an eating disorder, the two become closer and, eventually, form a tight bond. Later in the series, Madison has a one-night stand with Kevin, resulting in a pregnancy with twins, making her closer to the Pearson family than ever before.

For those curious, here's some information about the actress who plays Madison.