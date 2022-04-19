Jackass Fans Just Got The News They've Been Waiting For

It's incredible to consider just how successful "Jackass Forever" has proven. Despite the fact that the infamous team of stuntmen hadn't put out a movie since 2010's "Jackass 3D," the silly team of pranksters somehow managed to pick up right where they left off: sacrificing their health and wellbeing for the amusement of an aging audience.

Unlike some other installments in the series, "Jackass Forever" received rave reviews upon its release. The film currently holds an impressive 86% rating on Rotten Tomatoes — the highest of any "Jackass" film to date. It was also a resounding commercial success, grossing over $80 million worldwide (via Box Office Mojo). For a franchise that was largely dead for over a decade, that level of success is nothing short of incredible, and it's clear that the "Jackass" crew still has a massive audience of dedicated fans.

However, if watching "Jackass Forever" left you craving even more hilarious stunts from Johnny Knoxville and the gang, then you're in luck. Netflix just announced the release date for "Jackass 4.5."