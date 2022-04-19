Here's Why The Northman's Credits Thank Three Legendary Directors

The next feature of Robert Eggers — writer-director of 2015's "The Witch" and 2019's "The Lighthouse" — is mere days away from premiering in theaters.

Based on the legend of Amleth, "The Northman" — which Eggers co-wrote with Sjón — follows a Viking warrior prince named Amleth (Alexander Skarsgård), who sets out to avenge the death of his father, King Aurvandill (Ethan Hawke), and save his mother, Queen Gudrún (Nicole Kidman). To do both of these things, Amleth must kill his uncle, Fjölnir the Brotherless (Claes Bang). The film also stars Anya Taylor-Joy, Willem Dafoe and Kate Dickie (all of whom have worked with Eggers on one of his two previous films). "The Northman" is slated to premiere in U.S. theaters this weekend, on April 22, which means that many critics have already seen "The Northman" ahead of time, and in short, they are loving it — as demonstrated by the film currently holding an 89% Tomatometer score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Not only do critics' early viewings give us a taste of how good we can expect the film to be, but we've also learned ahead of time that there is an interesting detail in the credits: three legendary directors — Ari Aster ("Hereditary," "Midsommar"), Chris Columbus ("Home Alone," "Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone"), and Alfonso Cuarón ("Gravity," "Roma") — are thanked. In an interview with Collider, Eggers revealed why these three earned the special shoutout.