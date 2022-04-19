Stranger Things 4's Eleven Will Finally Have Something She's Never Had Before

According to Millie Bobby Brown, the relationship between Eleven and Winona Ryder's Joyce Byers character now that they live together is one that the superpowered teen has never had, and it's ultimately created a mother-daughter dynamic between them.

"Well, as you know, [Eleven] moves away with Joyce, Jonathan, and Will, and naturally, when a woman is in your life, you're inspired by her, especially a mother figure," Brown explained during the virtual set visit attended by Screen Rant, who reported on this story, back in June 2021. She continued, "That's something that Eleven hasn't had yet. So you're going to see that relationship take its natural progression, for sure."

As longtime "Stranger Things" fans know, Eleven's biological mother, Terry Ives (Aimee Mullins), went through grueling experiments at the Hawkins National Laboratory. The experiments left her mentally unwell and eventually put her in a semi-conscious vegetative state. Eleven is abducted after her birth and raised at the Hawkins lab under the care of Dr. Martin Brenner (Matthew Modine). She eventually escapes and comes into contact with Chief Hopper, who takes her in until his presumed death in Season 3.

Fans will get to see what Eleven and Joyce's evolving relationship looks like when "Stranger Things 4" debuts on Netflix on May 27.