Stranger Things 4 Trailer Takes Us Deeper Into A Chilling Mythos
Fans of Netflix's perennially successful series "Stranger Things" have been waiting since 2019 for new episodes to stream. When last we left the intrepid Hawkins gang, they were dealing with the aftermath of the explosion under the Starcourt Mall, which was intended to disrupt a Russian lab's access to the Upside Down.
The explosion apparently kills Jim Hopper (David Harbour), leaving Jane Hopper (Millie Bobby Brown) fatherless, but unbeknownst to her and all of their friends, he's actually being held prisoner by the Russians. Joyce Byers (Winona Ryder) decides to move her family out of Indiana, taking Jane with them. Jane and Mike Wheeler (Finn Wolfhard) declare their love for one another and vow to stay in touch. Meanwhile, Steve Harrington (Joe Keery) settles into his job as a video store clerk after a disastrous time working in an ice cream shop at the Starcourt Mall and Nancy Wheeler (Natalia Dyer) must deal with her own relationship with Jonathan Byers (Charlie Heaton) amid the strains of long distance.
Fortunately, the long wait for the next chapter is nearly over. Today, a trailer for the show's fourth season finally arrived, and it promises that "Stranger Things 4" will provide the deepest look into the show's weird mythology yet.
Stranger Things 4 trailer teases the strangest things yet
After a mysterious countdown on YouTube, the trailer finally dropped.
Season 4 of "Stranger Things" takes place in 1986. Spring break has arrived, and Jane Hopper and Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) are experiencing life as average teenagers in their new California home town, while Dustin Henderson (Gaten Matarazzo), Max Mayfield (Sadie Sink), Lucas Sinclair (Caleb McLaughlin), Nancy, Steve, and Mike continue their lives in Indiana.
While Jane seems to be adjusting to life with the Byers, she misses her friends, especially boyfriend Mike. Back in Hawkins, Mike continues to write to Jane, and the twosome plan to see each other again during their vacation. Meanwhile, the Hawkins gang have broken into the Creel House, where something terrible happened sometime in the 1950s. Hopper, meanwhile, is presumed dead and trying as hard as he can to escape the gulag where he's been held in Kamchatka, Russia.
Fans will find out what happens with all of these disparate storylines when the first half "Stranger Things 4" debuts on Netflix on May 27.