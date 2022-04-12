Stranger Things 4 Trailer Takes Us Deeper Into A Chilling Mythos

Fans of Netflix's perennially successful series "Stranger Things" have been waiting since 2019 for new episodes to stream. When last we left the intrepid Hawkins gang, they were dealing with the aftermath of the explosion under the Starcourt Mall, which was intended to disrupt a Russian lab's access to the Upside Down.

The explosion apparently kills Jim Hopper (David Harbour), leaving Jane Hopper (Millie Bobby Brown) fatherless, but unbeknownst to her and all of their friends, he's actually being held prisoner by the Russians. Joyce Byers (Winona Ryder) decides to move her family out of Indiana, taking Jane with them. Jane and Mike Wheeler (Finn Wolfhard) declare their love for one another and vow to stay in touch. Meanwhile, Steve Harrington (Joe Keery) settles into his job as a video store clerk after a disastrous time working in an ice cream shop at the Starcourt Mall and Nancy Wheeler (Natalia Dyer) must deal with her own relationship with Jonathan Byers (Charlie Heaton) amid the strains of long distance.

Fortunately, the long wait for the next chapter is nearly over. Today, a trailer for the show's fourth season finally arrived, and it promises that "Stranger Things 4" will provide the deepest look into the show's weird mythology yet.