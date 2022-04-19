The Hilarious Thing Jesse Lee Soffer Does On The Set Of Chicago P.D. To Make People Laugh

When it comes to network TV, Wednesday nights are dominated by NBC, where the "One Chicago" franchise has been a hit with fans for years. It all started in 2012 with "Chicago Fire," and less than two years later came "Chicago P.D." A year after that, the baby of the bunch was born, "Chicago Med," which is currently in its seventh season. Now, the three go hand in hand — it's hard to watch one without getting sucked into the others.

Of the three shows, though, one stands out above the rest in terms of gravity: "Chicago P.D." While both "Med" and "Fire" also tackle weighty issues, there's some levity and lightheartedness to them, especially on "Fire." On "P.D.," there's much less joking around — at least when it comes to what airs.

Behind the scenes, the "Chicago P.D." actors — Jason Beghe, Patrick John Flueger, Jesse Lee Soffer, Marina Squerciati, Tracy Spiridakos, and LaRoyce Hawkins — are good at keeping things upbeat on an intense set. Hawkins once revealed an inadvertently hilarious moment in which a highly caffeinated Flueger "wiped out" during a scene, and Squerciati is known for singing and dancing in between takes. One other person keeping things good-humored when the cameras stop rolling is Soffer, whose behind-the-scenes antics were revealed by Squerciati during a recent roundtable interview that included Looper.