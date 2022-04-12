The Surprising Thing Marina Squerciati Does On The Set Of Chicago P.D. To Lighten Things Up

Without hesitation, Beghe points to Squerciati as the cast member who helps lighten the mood between takes on the "Chicago P.D." set.

"You should see this girl dance and sing," says Beghe. "I think she should do a musical, frankly."

To that, Squerciati jumps in and admits, "I do dance a lot ... Sometimes we're so in our characters, that we're like [singing] 'The hills...!' And then we're like, [in a serious tone] 'So what did you find?' I feel like the guest stars are listening to music, trying to get in it, and ... We do respect our guest stars and tone it back, but we have a really good time."

Those antics — plus the prestige of starring on a beloved series like "Chicago P.D.," which is now in its ninth season — make the seriousness of the show a lot easier to swallow once the actors step out of character.

"We're lucky," says Beghe. "It's a lot of hard work, and sometimes, you've got to get up too early, and sometimes it's too long of a day, and you might have things going on at home ... it's like anybody else, but my god ... you get to play and pretend all day long, and it's fun."

Season 9 of "Chicago P.D." airs Wednesdays at 10:00 p.m. ET on NBC.