Anya Taylor-Joy Confirms What We Suspected About Alexander Skarsgard's Behavior On The Northman Set

According to the critics, "The Northman" is as blood-soaked as it is immersive. The nonstop, adrenaline-pumping film features Alexander Skarsgård and Anya Taylor-Joy in many high-intensity situations as Amleth journeys on his quest for revenge. But even though the subject material is dire, the actors had quite a different experience actually making the movie.

"We're so lucky because we really like each other. We just have a very good sibling-like relationship. And we had a blast," Taylor-Joy told Access. "There were definitely moments where directly before action we were just laughing our heads off." The actor also went on to say that the two of them had such a good rapport on set that it wasn't always easy to remember to get back into character when the cameras started rolling again.

This is glaringly different from the experience of the movie itself, according to the reviews. The contents of the film leave little time for reprieve as Amleth races at breakneck speed towards his end goal of killing Fjolnir no matter the consequences. True to Robert Eggers' talent, it seems that "The Northman" will be everything that it is promised when it hits theaters on April 22nd.