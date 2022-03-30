Why Anya Taylor-Joy Calls Filming The Northman A Homecoming

Actor Anya Taylor-Joy became a household name for her performance as chess prodigy Beth Harmon in the 2020 Netflix drama "The Queen's Gambit." The performance even led to a Primetime Emmy nomination and a Golden Globe win (via IMDb). Prior to "The Queen's Gambit," Taylor-Joy starred in films such as "Split," "Thoroughbreds," and "Emma.", as well as the Netflix drama series "Peaky Blinders." But all of these projects came after her theatrical debut and breakthrough role in the 2015 horror film, "The Witch."

One look at Taylor-Joy's IMDb page and it's clear that she has no plans of losing momentum in her acting career anytime soon — right now, she has six projects either in post-production or in the works. These projects include the currently-untitled next film from director David O'Russell (which costars big names such as Margot Robbie, Christian Bale, and Robert De Niro) and the prequel to "Mad Max: Fury Road," titled "Furiosa," in which Taylor-Joy is taking over the title role from Charlize Theron.

But before all that, her next project to be released is "The Northman," an epic historical drama about a Viking prince determined to avenge his father's death. Taylor-Joy stars alongside Alexander Skarsgård, Nicole Kidman, Ethan Hawke, and Willem Dafoe. The project already sounds exciting, with a cast full of recognizable faces and an intriguing presence, but it turns out that working on "The Northman" also held special meaning for Taylor-Joy, and she even called it a "homecoming."