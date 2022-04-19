Liam Neeson Would Return To The Role Of Qui-Gon Jinn On One Condition

Liam Neeson hasn't physically played Qui-Gon Jinn since 1999's "Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace" — which introduces the Jedi for the first time, alongside a young Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor). In fact, it's Jinn that recognizes Anakin Skywalker's (Jake Lloyd) talents with the Force and suggests that he be trained as a Jedi ... so technically, feel free to blame Qui-Gon for the destruction of the Jedi Order and the deaths of all those younglings.

But with the "Obi-Wan Kenobi" series coming to Disney+ on May 27, many fans have wondered whether Neeson will show up for a cameo as a Force ghost, or in a flashback to Kenobi's younger days. The folks at ComicBook.com asked Neeson whether he'd be up for reprising his role, and the star explained that he's only interested in returning if it was for the big screen. "Oh, I think so, yeah, yeah, yeah, I think so ... if it was a film. Yeah, I'm a bit of a snob when it comes to TV, I must admit, I just like the big screen, you know?"

Now it's entirely possible that this is just some clever misdirection from Neeson, Lucasfilm, and Disney+. After all, we've just had a year of Andrew Garfield denying that he's in "Spider-Man: No Way Home," and look how that played out. Alternatively, Neeson could be telling the truth. Either way, he has fond memories of the role. "Qui-Gon, I can't believe it's 24 years since we made The Phantom Menace," he said, "I just cannot believe where the time has gone. It was a terrific experience, shooting that film in London."

"Obi-Wan Kenobi" arrives on Disney+ on May 27.