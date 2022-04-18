The Official Synopsis For Thor: Love And Thunder Is Extremely Revealing

Details about "Thor: Love and Thunder" have been kept close to the vest until now. We knew that it would feature the Guardians of the Galaxy and bring back important characters from the Norse god's past, but the plot remained a mystery for a very long time. The good news, however, is that Marvel has finally released a synopsis that reveals some interesting details about the film (per ComicBook).

According to the summary, the movie follows Thor (Chris Hemsworth) as he searches for inner peace. Unfortunately for the Norse god, his plans are interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who wants to eradicate him along with all other deities. So much for Thor's plan to take it easy for a while, right?

Of course, Thor has plenty of people on his side who will follow him into battle any day of the week. So, in order to combat the threat, he recruits King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi), and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who now possesses the ability to wield his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. With the team assembled, the gang embarks on a cosmic adventure to stop Gorr before it's too late.