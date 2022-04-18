The Problem Some Law & Order: SVU Fans Have With Perps In Newer Seasons

Many on the thread shared their thoughts about why the series so thoroughly shifted its focus and structure from that of earlier seasons to, as one user put it, "No twists, no turns, no variety in victims and perps alike, just cut and dry 'powerful man assaults pretty girl' week after week." Both u/SilverProduce0 and saintevenlive felt it was the series' attempt to move away from the typical police procedural format to instead be closer in content to a regular prime time drama.

Meanwhile, others pointed toward something more logistical. For example, u/grlnthsun proposed two reasons for the change. "When Criminal Intent ended those writers got hired on to write for SVU," the user wrote (referencing the "Law & Order" spin-off that always revealed the perp in the introduction, and from which, as Deadline reports, "Special Victims Unit" adopted writer Norberto Barba in 2019). They then added that Mariska Hargitay's hefty salary, although much-deserved, left less room in the show's budget for things like extras.

Another fan was more specific about the source of the change in writing. "The change happened when Warren Leight took over as showrunner after Neal Baer the king of outlandish mysteries," loveroftheclassics wrote, adding that Leight, the series' current showrunner (via IMDb), "LOVES telling you who did it and then showing the injustice of the justice system." User jmpinstl agreed and married both theories, believing the shift was Leight continuing the same approach taken to "Criminal Intent."

Whatever the reasons for the dramatic change in the popular series' structure, it's clear that are many who'd love to see it return to its roots.