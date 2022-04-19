Moon Knight Directors Reveal Which Of The Character's Comic Books They Looked At For Inspiration - Exclusive

Like his fellow characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the subject of the new miniseries "Moon Knight" has a rich comic book history. Having made his first appearance in Marvel Comics' "Werewolf by Night" #32 and #33 in 1975, "Moon Knight" has decades of stories to draw from. While a wealth of material is a good thing to have at the ready, directors Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead – who helmed two of the six episodes in the Marvel Studios miniseries — found out that being selective about which comics could aid them proved quite challenging.

New on Disney+, "Moon Knight" follows the unusual plight of former mercenary Marc Spector (Oscar Isaac), who, as a person with dissociative identity disorder, also lives part of his existence as the well-intentioned museum gift shop employee Steven Grant. However, when Steven becomes threatened by a dangerous cult leader, Arthur Harrow (Ethan Hawke), Marc's personality starts to break through to his alter-ego's consciousness. Marc needs Steven to surrender control of their body so he can summon the suit and power of the vengeful superhero Moon Knight, the avatar of the Egyptian god of the moon, Khonshu (voice of F. Murray Abraham).

In an exclusive interview with Looper, Benson and Moorhead said they sensed the presence of Moon Knight in the comics so strongly that in an odd sort of way, they felt it incumbent to win the character's approval.

"Moon Knight is such a special character in the MCU in terms of him being defined as being an outsider and something that is ... He's had to be bold as a character to break through in a universe full of so many interesting personalities," Benson said. "We, oftentimes, felt like if we didn't get that right, that we'd open up one of these comic books we were drawing inspiration from and he would turn towards us, staring through the fourth wall ... and shake his head. If we got it right, he might high-five us."